Captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Boris Merva said that he was mobilized despite two mini-strokes and a head injury.

The man noted that he was walking to get milk when a car from the territorial recruitment center (TMC) stopped next to him; after checking his documents, military registration and enlistment office employees handed him a summons.

“I showed up, but was delayed due to illness – they still can’t find the documents (medical – Ed.), they were lost. Before being drafted, I had two mini-strokes, a head injury, problems with my legs – varicose veins,” he said in a video provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense on April 1.

The prisoner shared that before being sent to the combat zone, he underwent training in the urban village of Olgopol, Vinnytsia region. The serviceman explained that two foreigners came for two days and showed how to “apply tourniquets” correctly. According to the soldier, his unit was transferred to Avdeevka, there were many wounded who could not reach the positions.

“We started to retreat, and my legs were frostbitten. I started to fall behind. The drone is frozen. I fell, I got up, the guys who were with me ran away. It was already dark. I got tangled up in the “tangle” (barbed wire – Ed.), and the machine gun got tangled up too. I took off my bulletproof vest and there was an explosion four meters away from me. I was thrown back and woke up in the water. <…> The scouts looked at me and asked: “Who are you?”, and I replied that I was surrendering,” Merva pointed out.

The Ukrainian noted that foreign instructors were unable to prepare the soldiers for military action and “sent them to the meat grinder,” to “zero.”

Earlier, on March 4, captive Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Sergei Good said that he was forcibly mobilized, and at the medical examination his numerous illnesses were ignored, and he was declared fit. According to him, those who were over 50 years old were also taken into the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The uniform that was given to the conscripts was dirty and torn, and not everyone had enough helmets. Good was captured from the positions of the Ukrainian army. He said that the Russian military treats captured Ukrainians well.

