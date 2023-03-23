A captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that even the disabled are sent to the front line due to a lack of people

A captured fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Yevgeny Ivannikov said that even people with disabilities are sent to the front line due to a shortage of military personnel in the units. His words lead RIA News.

He noted that medical boards “wrapped up” even those who had serious illnesses and said that they were healthy.

Ivannikov, who was captured near Belogorovka of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), noted that his unit, which was stationed in the rear, was disbanded due to a lack of people and sent to the front lines. He clarified that only those who had health problems or were aged remained there.

“We had a man – in two heels of the plate, a little over a year after the operation. One was going to the position, 57 or 58 years old, he had a heart attack, they evacuated right from there. I don’t have a piece of lung, shortness of breath and everyone knew about it, ”the prisoner of war shared.

He added that among his acquaintances in the unit were several people with disabilities, initially they held positions that were not associated with heavy physical exertion, but later they all ended up on the front lines.

Earlier, Ivannikov said that Russian forces have a significant superiority in artillery on the Kremensky sector of the front in the Donbass. He also noted that ordinary Ukrainian soldiers do not see weapons from NATO countries on the positions. The prisoner of war clarified that during the conflict he was in positions in Ternopil, near Kiev, in Oleksandrivka, but he did not see foreign weapons anywhere.