REN TV: captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Nechiporenko said that he got into the army because of the janitor

Ivan Nechiporenko, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), who surrendered to the Russian army, said that he was in the army because of the janitor who handed him the summons. His words lead REN TV.

The man said that he tried to avoid being drafted, despite the fact that summonses came to his house, and there were also calls from the military registration and enlistment office, but he did not answer them. “In the end, the janitor caught me,” Nechiporenko said.

Earlier, members of the military enlistment office detained musicians from the jazz group Junket, who came to Odessa with a concert. According to the members of the group, they will be taken away to serve in the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

On May 2, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended martial law and general mobilization. The martial law was extended from May 20 to August 18 of the current year, that is, for 90 days.