Captured Chubetidze: the flow of mercenaries into the “second foreign legion” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is decreasing

The flow of mercenaries into the “second foreign legion” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has become noticeably smaller; its decline can be judged by the infrequent replenishment of personnel. Told about this RIA News captured Georgian sniper Georgy Chubetidze.

Chubetidze was a sniper in the “legion”; he was captured a few days ago in the forest near the city of Kremennaya. According to him, recruitment of mercenaries into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is infrequent. “I don’t know why, but there is a fact – there are fewer of them. Earlier, last year, in March, in April, there were people. And then they stopped,” he said.