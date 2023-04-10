For passengers, going on board a cruise can be fantastic, which is why, given the wonderful experiences, they share them on social networks. However, this time the video of a captain who revealed the secret weapon she uses to sail in the terrifying night ocean.

Giselle has become a trend on digital platforms, because when working on cruise ships, she shares content responding to Internet users regarding questions about how much they charge for yacht charter, what they do in their spare time and how they are doing on guard duty.

It was through her account ‘@giselleazueta’, on the TikTok social network, where she revealed what is the moment that scares her the most when sailing through the ocean and what she trusts when going through the waters in the dark.

Due to the fact that paranormal cases and inexplicable events on boats circulate on the internet, which leave everyone with their hair on end due to the terrifying recordings, a girl answered the famous question: “Don’t you get scared when they’re crossing in the middle of the ocean?”

Likewise, the creator of the content confessed that it happens when being at sea, in the publication with the description: “When they ask me if I am afraid to sail in the middle of the ocean for days without seeing land”, later he showed shots on the yacht.

Following this, daylight was seen when guarding, however at night, in the dark, he confessed: “relying solely on your instruments”, so he showed the interior and items he uses to work.

Upon seeing the scene, some pointed out that it is one more reason not to go on a cruise, and even assured that very strange things happen at sea.