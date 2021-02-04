All against one and all won. La Fonteta hosted a duel for history between Valencia and CSKA, that was not resolved in favor of the taronja (105-103) until the second extension. If fate had been capricious, it could have dragged on until the night curfew ended at 06:00 in the morning. Mike James played Stephen Curry with dotted triples, from midfield and fancy assists, but his 37 points were insufficient against a Valencia that acted as a team. Dubljevic (17 + 12), Kalinic (22 + 5), Hermannsson (17) and Prepelic (22 + 7) monopolized the spotlight, but the entire Valencian rotation was important at some point in the game and Ponsarnau, today, was round the play.

The Russians entered the court dominating the hand of a Bolomboy who in the first two minutes made a post Tobey and a blockade of Marinkovic. However, those of Ponsarnau were not intimidated and as the minutes went by they found the fluidity in attack that they have lacked in so many appointments. As it’s usual, Marinkovic was the first taronja to wake up and among the 5 points he scored in the first quarter and his combinations with Dubi inside, it made a difference. At the good basketball level in attack, the locals were accompanied by a high success from the line of three. Kalnic, Hermannsson and Prepelic sank the Russians from the perimeter.

The flame did not go out and the Ponsarnau people continued to fight. A stellar Prepelic put the maximum with a three-point shot by Mike James in an action that, although he added points for the taronja, woke up the Oregon beast. James held his own when they were going through the worst and they couldn’t break through the taronja defense. The ex-NBA was stung first with Prepelic and then with Kalinic cutting the difference to 4 points. Ponsarnau entered the second unit, and then it was Kalinic (13 points at halftime) who prevented the Russians from taking the lead before the break between triples and 2 + 1.

After passing through the changing rooms, tensions were lowered and the duel entered the moments of shock, fouls and contacts. The Russians came to distance themselves by 6 points, again thanks to Voigtman and, again, to a huge Mike James who connected a triple falling and punctuated by two taronja. It was then that the Valencian coach gave entry to Kalinic, Prepelic and Dubljevic and again the forces were equalized. Prepelic and Dubi, in a part of the court, and Kalinic, from the defense, returned to give command to his team, leaving the game for the start of the last period at 64-63.

Prepelic continued his show in the fourth quarter and in the first action he hit a triple almost from the center of the field and punched in the purest Stephen Curry style. The push and a 2 + 1 of Dubi it served the locals to start with a 7-2 partial that once again took them away from their rival. But soon Mike James returned to the charge, this time accompanied by Voigtman and Kurbanov and the last three minutes arrived with the game in check (80-79).

There the errors were precipitated -the loss of Van Rossom- and the excessive individualities -James failed the ones that he had previously put in-, however the key action was carried out by the referees whistling Prepelic a questionable fallacy about James himself that, moreover, ended in technique to Ponsarnau. The Russians did not miss the gift and put two up, but Tobey with a sledgehammer put the tie. With 25 seconds to go La Fonteta took out the defibrillators, Mike James played it with the same action that he had scored so many times during the night … But Sam Van Rossom said ‘no’ and put a stopper that sent the game into extra time.

Two extensions

The two teams started fallones and their first two points were added from the free throw line. At Valencia the plan was clear: balls to Prepelic, but this time the Slovenian saw the small ring. Mike James added for his team and Kalinic with a 2 + 1 and a basket to the post for Valencia. In the end, neither Hermannsson killed from the free throw, nor did James himself score the triple to win in the last second sending the duel to another overtime.

And the dynamics that had led the game to extra time returned: all against Mike James. The American made free throws, of three and from behind reaching up to 37 points in what is his best Euroleague mark, but luck was on Valencia’s side and a triple by Van Rossom miraculously entered after playing with the hoop to maintain the morale of the locals and again Kalinic scored with Voigtmann in front. Finally, there were no more baskets. Not without Hermannsson starring in a key ball steal to give his team the last possession.

Valencia returns to the path of victory after the bad image in Greece and the victory against the Russians, who are second in the Euroleague, bring them positionally closer to the Top-8 (they have it one game) and morally agree with Ponsarnau and your team idea.