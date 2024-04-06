Sniffing in dogs is an important interaction that allows them to socialize. It is impossible to prohibit its pets, said the President of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF) Vladimir Golubev on April 7.

“Dogs communicate with each other using sounds, smells and visual cues. Sniffing when encountered helps your pet understand the sex and reproductive status of the animal. For a person, such actions may seem strange, but such behavior should not be prevented, it is natural for dogs,” the specialist explained in an interview “RIA News”.

According to him, each dog has an individual smell due to the work of glands that secrete a special secretion. With the help of this secret, animals mark territory, recognize each other, determine gender and even health status.

Golubev noted that the owner should interrupt the sniffing process only if the pet becomes aggressive or shows increased interest in the process. This may indicate health problems in the dog or its lack of socialization and training.

The expert recalled that in addition to smells, dogs use barking, howling and various poses to communicate.

Earlier, on March 29, Golubev said that it is possible to minimize the contamination of a dog while walking in the off-season by using protective clothing, as well as changing walking routes if they pass through parks without organized paths.

Before this, on March 25, dog handlers advised that the dog should be weaned off sleeping on the bed gradually, and that it should not be scolded or punished. Experts suggested instead physically limiting access to the prohibited area – for example, using a leash.