The proposals worsen the weeks before an electoral call, and Spain was called to vote this Sunday in local and regional elections in almost the entire territory. Among the promises made by the Popular Party candidate for deputy general in Álava, a province of the Basque Country, included the construction of a Science Park Planetary Museum in the capital, Vitoria. The president of the conservatives, Iñaki Oyarzabal, announced the measure on May 9 with a representation of the supposed complex future, but in reality it was a montage made from a photograph of the International Museum of the Baroque of Puebla, in the center of Mexico, designed by the renowned Japanese Pritzker Toyo Ito.

In the manipulated image you can see the buildings that make up the Puebla art gallery, partially painted green on some of its facades. The structure is projected in a mirror with respect to the original, on a green extension of Salburua, the residential area where the location of the new museum was planned. The Tecnológico de Monterrey, attached to the Puebla complex, also appears in the illustration released by the party, in the same layout as in the original.

The first to notice the assembly was the plastic artist Jesús Jáuregui, who has worked on numerous occasions in Mexico and recognized the museum in the image. “I saw it by chance and contacted Toyo Ito’s office in Barcelona,” he explained to EL PAÍS in a WhatsApp exchange.

The project supervisor for Mexico of the Japanese house, Takayuki Ohara Martínez, has expressed his discomfort on his LinkedIn profile. “It is outrageous that the PP of Álava uses the image of one of our projects to promote its Planetary Museum in Salburua,” he denounced. “Since it is built in Mexico, no one finds out. Total, it belongs to a certain Toyo Ito, who will know him… ”, he ironized. Ohara explained to this newspaper that they have already sent a written claim “to remove any image related to the museum and a statement of misuse.” They have not yet received a response and are willing to wait a few days before taking legal action, which they are already consulting with their lawyers. “We are outraged by this issue,” he acknowledged.

The PP candidate in Álava, Iñaki Oyarzabal, presents the museum project. People’s Party

The party has alleged that it obtained the photograph from a free image bank and that “at all times” they explained that “it was a simulated recreation” because in reality they were proposing an international ideas contest, according to what they stated through an email. However, this is not reflected in any point of the published note on the training website. The conservators indicate in it that “for the design of the ambitious installation, the necessary provision of a conference room that will act as a claim for professionals and companies has been taken into account. Also for the promotion of meetings or thematic forums”. It can be deduced from these words that they conclude the design, and the informative note includes the image on two occasions without specifying the origin.

The complex designed for Puebla by the Japanese architect opened its doors in 2016, three years after he won the prestigious Pritzker Prize, the highest recognition in architecture. Also in Spain traces of his designs can be found in the controversial Hermitage in Barcelona.

