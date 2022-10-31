To be constitutional for the Armed Forces to remain until 2028 in public security tasks, it was necessary for the initiative to prosper in the Congress of the Union and at least two thirds of the state legislatures.

The 17 were completed last Thursday in the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Nayarit and Sonora, but the 4T goes for all.

Since President López Obrador adopted the convincing proposal that the national leader of the PRI sneaked into San Lázaro as the idea of ​​a co-religionist congresswoman (who was paid with the presidency of the Superior Court of Justice of Durango: Yolanda de la Torre), and in parallel the impeachment trial was frozen due to the accusation of the Campeche Prosecutor’s Office on illicit enrichment that weighs on Alito, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, announced that he would visit the 32 local congresses to “convince” them to approve the initiative.

The purpose of his tour, as is evident, is not to ensure the legality of the permanence in the streets of the Armed Forces longer than was planned, but to exploit the issue for a couple of unavowable political-electoral objectives:

a) Attack the governors who are not morenistas to warm up the voters of 2023 in two entities against them, but especially those of 2024, and

b) project their personal image with a view to the designation of the López Obrador candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

As in the story of the king who goes naked (Andersen), the official appears to be dressed as a Secretary of State in highly debatable performance of his duties and understandable in the interest of the government he serves, but he is seen without clothes in his virtual pre-election campaign.

For his double task, he has the approval of his boss (countryman and “brother”) AMLO, who intends to expose to public shame the congresses that reject the continuation of military actions in public security, which by constitutional mandate must be civilian. .

In his effort, Adán Augusto attacks the opposition governors with a gibberish that mixes the Army and Navy with the National Guard (already legally managed by the Ministry of Defense), reproaching them with the lie that they “do not vote” or “do not want” soldiers. in their entities but in the face of violence they cry out for the help of the Armed Forces.

He repeats and repeats that Felipe Calderón took the soldiers out into the streets, which he should not even remember because it is the same thing that continues to happen and will continue.

The scam is that no governor has disdained the support of the military and that the secretary hides the fact that “the war” against drug violence began in Michoacán… at the request of then-president Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, who has been running the six-year term as coordinator of advisers to President López Obrador.

And more: it stirs up bitterness by promoting dialogue for a civilized and better governance…