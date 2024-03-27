“Championship”: coach Ilya Vorobyov will head hockey CSKA instead of Fedorov

Russian specialist Ilya Vorobyov became a candidate for the post of head coach of hockey CSKA. Calls his name “Championship”.

According to the source, Vorobiev will head the army club instead of Sergei Fedorov. The latter’s contract with CSKA expires on April 30, 2024.

This season, CSKA was eliminated in the first round of the Gagarin Cup playoffs. The team lost the series to Yaroslavl Lokomotiv with a score of 1-4.

Under Fedorov's leadership, CSKA became a two-time winner of the Gagarin Cup in two consecutive seasons. Before joining the team, he had not worked as a head coach in a hockey club. Vorobyov won the Gagarin Cup twice with Metallurg Magnitogorsk: once as an assistant to Mike Keenan and once as the team's head coach.