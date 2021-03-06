Sources in the rocket and space industry said that a Japanese citizen could become a tourist who will travel to the International Space Station on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft in December 2021. RIA News.

It is noted that space food is ordered for a space tourist from Japanese cuisine.

According to British space expert Tony Queen, it is about the Japanese singer Yumi Matsutoye.

It is worth noting that the space tourism operator Space Adventures refrained from commenting on this issue.

Earlier, the press service of SpaceX announced that the second member of the crew of the first fully commercial flight into space of the Crew Dragon spacecraft will be 29-year-old Hayley Arsenox.

In early February, the company announced that the newest Crew Dragon will make its first ever flight without professional astronauts on board by the end of the year.