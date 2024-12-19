A Canal Sur news report defines Franco as “the military man who ruled Spain for almost 40 years”

“The military man who ruled Spain for almost 40 years.” This is how a news presenter on Canal Sur Television has defined the dictator Francisco Franco, something that the Professional Council of Radio and Television of Andalusia (RTVA) has considered “very serious” due to “the whitewashing of Franco’s figure” by the Information Directorate.

DesdeelSur – That 50 years is nothing

The presenter gave way to a piece in which he reported on the work of the Malaga cartoonist José Pablo García, who has brought the biography of Francisco Franco to comics based on texts by Paul Preston. The editor and announcer of the news refers to Franco as “the dictator” and alludes to him, reflecting the assessment of the book’s author, as a man with a “complex personality who always worried about his own image.”

“We professionals defend the commitment of our television to the defense of democratic values ​​and human rights,” notes a message in video, in which she is cited as “General Franco.”

The Supreme Court admits the appeal to once again withdraw the Seville Gold Medal from former Franco minister Utrera Molina



This newspaper, upon seeing the aforementioned message in X, has contacted the chain in case it wanted to comment on the matter. In that sense, RTVA sources “flatly” deny that “indication or instruction” was given in that sense “as stated by the Professional Council” and that both the text and the label were respected “as they were sent” by the journalist. that covered the information.