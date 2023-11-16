Canadian Nathaniel Feltman was convicted on Thursday of murder after he deliberately rammed a pickup truck into a Muslim family in June 2021 near the city of Toronto.

After a trial that lasted ten weeks, the 22-year-old young man, who was described as a follower of the white supremacist movement, was convicted of committing four murders in this unprecedented trial regarding one of the deadliest attacks targeting Muslims in Canada.

The man was accused of intentionally hitting five members of the Afzal family in the city of London, Ontario, killing the father, mother, 15-year-old daughter, and grandmother.

Only the nine-year-old son survived the accident, who was seriously injured.

The accused pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the trial last September, and his lawyer denied that his client committed what he did with premeditation and premeditation, stressing that the accused suffers from mental disorders and has consumed drugs that cause hallucinations.

During his arguments, Attorney General Fraser Ball explained that Feltman wanted to kill Muslims to spread fear among the community in Canada.

He pointed out that Feltman drafted a “terrorist manifesto” found on his computer in which he defended white nationalism and described his hatred of Muslims.

At the conclusion of this trial, the Public Prosecutor said, “Nataniael Feltman had a message for Muslims. This message was strong, violent, and terrifying. It said: Leave this country, or your turn may come to you and your relatives.”

This incident is one of the deadliest attacks targeting Muslims in Canada, after the shooting in a Quebec mosque that killed six people in 2017.