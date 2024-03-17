CBS News: Canadian woman took a DNA test and found out she is 25 percent Labrador

A resident of Toronto, Canada, journalist Christina Hager decided to check a popular service in the country for identifying dog breeds using a DNA test, and was disappointed by the result. About it writes CBS News.

The reporter mailed a swab taken from her mouth to DNA My Dog. After some time, she received an answer that she is 40 percent descended from an Alaskan Malamute, 35 percent from a Shar Pei, and another 25 percent from a Labrador. The laboratory that studied the genetic material refused to answer

It is clarified that in total the reporter tried to check the honesty of three organizations. The American-Australian Orivet responded that the laboratory technician was unable to determine the breed from the submitted sample. The Washington-based Wisdom Panel said the resulting sample “does not contain enough DNA to give a reliable result.”