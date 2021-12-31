Several provinces in Canada recently imposed stricter restrictions on gatherings, and delayed the return of students to school after the Christmas holidays.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault announced the start of the curfew from ten in the evening until five in the morning, without specifying the date of its end, with the aim of curbing the Covid wave that threatens the health system.

“It’s an extreme measure for an extreme situation,” Legault said in a press conference, noting the doubling of hospitalizations and the absence of health care workers due to the disease.

Anyone violating the curfew faces a fine of up to 6,000 Canadian dollars ($4,700).

Private parties have also been banned in Quebec and restaurants and bars have been ordered to close.

And Thursday, Ontario imposed restrictions on entering indoor gyms and concerts, limiting the capacity to fifty percent, and allowed the administration of a fourth dose of the “Covid” vaccine to inmates of nursing homes.

British Columbia also canceled all New Year’s celebrations, allowing only restaurants but “no mingling or dancing allowed,” according to a statement.

Quebec had previously imposed a curfew from January through May shortly after the discovery of the delta mutant.

Historians say a curfew of this magnitude has not occurred in Canada since the outbreak of the Spanish flu a century ago.

Quebec had decided earlier to allow health care workers with Covid without symptoms to continue to work, fearing the collapse of the health care system in the event that thousands of doctors and nurses were forced to be absent due to infection with the virus.