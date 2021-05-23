Russian Tampa Bay Lightning striker Nikita Kucherov was injured in the fourth match of the first round of the playoffs of the National Hockey League (NHL) with the Florida Panthers. Episode video posted in Twitter Here’s Your Replay.

In a non-fiction episode, Canadian Anthony Duclair stabbed the Russian with a club in the knee. Kucherov found himself on the ice and could not continue the meeting. The severity of his injury has not been reported.

The meeting took place on Saturday, May 22nd and ended with a score of 6: 2 in favor of Tampa. Kucherov scored a goal and made three assists. His club leads the series with a score of 3: 1.