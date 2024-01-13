SKA hockey player Brendan Laipsik said that the Stanislavsky system is popular in the USA

Canadian forward of the St. Petersburg club of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) SKA Brendan Laipsik spoke about the Russian phenomenon, which is successful in the United States. His words lead “Match TV”.

The hockey player said that Konstantin Stanislavsky’s system is very popular in North America, noting that all actors study using it. He admitted that his wife was no exception. “If they invite her to Russian cinema, it will be great,” Laipsic emphasized.

On January 9, Lipsik received a Russian passport. SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg said that the Canadian wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

29-year-old Leipsik joined the SKA roster in June 2023. His contract with the army team is for two seasons. The athlete has been playing in the KHL since 2020. Previously, he defended the colors of CSKA and Metallurg Magnitogorsk.