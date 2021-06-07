The Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, instructed to develop an algorithm for organizing a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 for holidaymakers at the resorts of the region. This was announced on Monday, June 7 press service administration of the region.

“Veniamin Kondratyev instructed to develop an algorithm for organizing a vaccination campaign for vacationers,” the message says.

According to the governor, the region has gained good experience in organizing recreation in a pandemic. Resort cities should become leaders in terms of vaccination rates, the head of the region added.

“This will allow both residents of the region and tourists to spend the summer season comfortably, to prevent an increase in morbidity in the region. Particular attention should be paid to the vaccination of service workers. They are in daily contact with tourists from all over the country and are at high risk. In addition, every vacationer, including those from other regions, should be able to get vaccinated, ”Kondratyev explained.

In total, over the summer, the resorts of the Kuban plan to receive about 8 million people, the governor concluded.

On June 6, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that no COVID-19 vaccine can give one hundred percent protection, but the risk of contracting the virus after vaccination is 1%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day during the SPIEF called on the country’s citizens to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection. The vaccination procedure in the country is free, comfortable and voluntary, the head of state recalled.

In Russia, since January 18, a large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection has been taking place. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly noted that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic. To date, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

