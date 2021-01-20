Yesterday, the Ministry of Community Development launched a two-day campaign, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, to vaccinate senior citizens and residents with the Corona vaccine, at its Customer Happiness Center located in the Jumeirah area, and invitations were sent to them to come to the center to take the vaccine.

Yesterday, the campaign targeted 150 elderly people who registered to receive the vaccine at the center, but the provision of the vaccine was available to all who wish to take it at the center, provided that they wait to undergo the required medical examination before being allowed to receive the vaccine, as well as wait 20 to 30 minutes after getting the vaccine, To be reassured and to ensure that no symptoms of fatigue appear, you need medical intervention.

The Minister of Community Development, Hessa Bint Issa Buhumaid, came to the center and expressed her satisfaction that senior citizens received the vaccine and their willingness to take it, calling on all members of society to take the initiative and speed up taking the vaccine, stressing that it is a defense and safety valve against the virus, and obtaining a great deal of protection.

She toured the center and welcomed all the participants present to take the vaccine, praising the support of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in providing the vaccine, and cooperating with the Ministry in implementing the campaign.





