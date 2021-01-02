In Moscow, a campaign for the disposal of New Year’s firs “Yolochny Gyrovorot” has started. This was announced on Saturday, January 2, by the deputy mayor of the capital, Pyotr Biryukov.

The collection of New Year trees is free of charge. Spruce, pine and fir trees can be returned without festive decorations.

According to the deputy mayor, the purpose of this action is not only the competent disposal of Christmas trees, but also the attraction of the city’s population to the separate collection of waste.

Biryukov stressed that every year the “Yolochny Gyrovorot” is becoming more and more popular with the townspeople. So, when the campaign first started in 2016, only one specialized point in the city accepted Christmas trees. In 2019, more than 400 such points were organized and a total of 52 thousand fir trees were collected. Then they made 200 cubic meters of processed wood chips from the trees, which were sent for filling in aviary complexes and landscaping ecological paths, the deputy mayor emphasized.

On December 21, the head of the department of nature management and environmental protection of the capital, Anton Kulbachevsky, said that more than 500 points for the disposal of New Year’s trees would open in the city on January 2. The promotion will last until January 20.

Then Kulbachevsky also noted that on January 2, New Year trees are handed over by a few, and most actively New Year trees are handed over from January 14 to February 20.