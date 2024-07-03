In order to raise awareness among construction company owners, site managers and workers about the safety requirements that must be followed when working in the heat during the summer, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Urban Planning Sector – Environment, Health and Safety Department, organized a field inspection campaign on construction sites on Abu Dhabi Island to determine the extent of companies’ commitment to implementing the decision of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to ban work during the afternoon hours, in order to preserve the health and safety of workers in this vital sector.

Municipality inspectors urged construction company owners and site managers to adhere to the noon work ban law, and to provide safety requirements at sites such as cold drinking water and appropriate sanitary irrigation methods and materials sufficient for the number of workers at the site, as well as providing industrial cooling methods and umbrellas to protect from direct sunlight, and providing a shaded place for workers to rest during their noon break, in addition to providing first aid equipment to deal with any emergency at work sites.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality calls on company owners, site managers and workers to adhere to the working hours specified by the relevant authorities at noon during the summer, and to provide all means of prevention and first aid at construction sites to preserve the health and safety of all workers at these sites.