The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, implemented a remote awareness campaign to preserve the general appearance of Mussafah from cement mixers vehicles and damage to assets, targeting owners, investors and individuals in areas within the geographical scope of the Mussafah Municipality Center, namely Mussafah Industrial Area, Mafraq Industrial Area, and Al Nouf , And heartwarming.

The campaign aimed to educate the target groups to abide by the laws of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to preserve the public appearance, to preserve the clean environment that Abu Dhabi enjoys, to create a healthy environment for work, as well as to enhance community communication between the municipality and all segments and groups of society.

The campaign included sending many awareness-raising text messages to various groups of society from investors, owners and individuals, as well as many publications on social media sites in Arabic, English and Urdu, which urge the need to pay attention to the general appearance and preserve the roads from leakage of cement mixes from transport vehicles, by placing special bags. At the end of the tube, it collects what may fall while on the roads.

