Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center launched the “Tadweer” campaign, “The beauty of our city is clean”, to reduce the random throwing of waste, in order to avoid violations and protect the public appearance in the emirate.

The campaign aims to educate the public at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on the proper ways to deal with waste, and to inform the public of the laws and violations resulting from the indiscriminate dumping of waste and the unsafe disposal of waste, whose value ranges from 1000 to 100 thousand dirhams.

The implementation of the campaign comes within the framework of supporting sustainable development in the emirate, by increasing awareness of the importance of protecting the environment, preserving the public cleanliness and the civilized appearance of the emirate, by strengthening cooperation and coordination with various stakeholders.

Through the social media of Tadweer platforms, municipalities, and inspectors in the field, the campaign tries to communicate with the public, indicating that the fine for dumping farm waste in places other than those designated for them is 10 thousand dirhams, while the fine for dumping construction or sanitation waste in places other than those designated for it is 100 dirhams. Thousand dirhams.

Within the framework of the campaign, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City called for the necessity to adhere to the implementation of construction works within the boundaries of the plot and not outside it, based on approved designs, conditions and standards, and to maintain public gardens and parks.

For its part, Tadweer organized a campaign to clean the breakwaters throughout the city of Abu Dhabi, during which more than 1,415 kilograms of waste were collected.

Irregularities distorting the general appearance

The fine for throwing construction or sanitation waste in places other than those designated for it is 100 thousand dirhams, and the fine for each dumping farm waste and building materials waste in places other than those designated for them is 10 thousand dirhams, while the fine for burning building waste in construction sites is 5 thousand dirhams. The value of a fine for dumping waste in public places, or a violation for not providing containers in commercial stores for use by the public for waste disposal, or a violation for not carrying out regular maintenance work for waste rooms, with the exception of private residential units, or a violation for not providing a means for transporting waste. From inside the building and taking out the waste for unloading and returning it directly to its sites, 1000 dirhams for each violation.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport, through the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, the Municipality of Al Dhafra Region, the Municipality of Al Ain City and the Rotation Center, will carry out inspection campaigns during the next phase, with the aim of raising awareness of distortions of the public appearance, in addition to issuing violations and warnings against violators.