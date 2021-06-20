Through the hashtag #Cairo_Opera_House, intellectuals and activists in the field of animal welfare circulated pictures of cats killed by a campaign belonging to the Directorate of Veterinary Medicine in Cairo in response to a request from the Egyptian Opera House, according to an official letter dated June 2, a photo of which was widely published on social networks.

of what guilt she was killed

The Egyptian artist, Bilal El-Gamal, shared a photo he took of a snapshot at the Opera House through a post on his Facebook account, saying: “For what sin did you kill? That poor innocent soul that was striving for the kingdom of God, is nothing but to search for a living to fill hunger, and feed it.” Her three babies who were just born and whose eyes have not yet opened, without hurting anyone.”

Al-Jamal continued: “One of the criminal fools comes and puts poisoned food for them, then the mother comes with joy to find food for her infant young, and they kill the poor people all. If this criminal thought that he had escaped punishment, and no serious legal action was taken against him, he does not know that those Angelic spirits complain to God without an intermediary, and punishment will come upon him or on one of his children, as he did similarly to those little infants.

The Egyptian artist concluded his post by saying: “God bless us, my poor cat friend. And wait, I am with you waiting.”

The Egyptian publisher, Karam Youssef, participated in the hashtag #Boycott the Egyptian Opera House, saying: “I announce my boycott to attend any events that occur in the Egyptian Opera House – the Japanese government’s gift to the Egyptian people – whether the big or small theater, and this is what I can do.”

Youssef attributed her position, in a post on her Facebook account, to the killing and poisoning of cats and dogs in the vicinity of the opera by orders and instructions from officials there, calling for an investigation and the dismissal of the opera president.

official reply

For his part, Dr. Magdy Saber, head of the Egyptian Opera House, commented on the incident, saying: “The opera house has opened an extensive investigation into this matter, and we are following up on the results of this urgent investigation.”

Saber added, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”: “Whoever is proven guilty or involved will be punished according to the law, and he will be held accountable and the wrongdoer will be deterred immediately so that this does not happen again,” noting that the Egyptian Opera House “is fully committed to the principles of animal welfare, charters and customs.” international community in this regard.

When asked about the validity of the letter circulating and directed from the Directorate of Veterinary Medicine in Cairo Governorate to the Egyptian Opera House, the Opera President confirmed the validity of the letter stating that veterinary medicine responded to a telephone complaint from officials in the Opera about the presence of stray cats inside the cultural facility, and accordingly a committee of veterinarians was formed to combat cats Saber promised that the ongoing investigation will reveal the circumstances of this speech and the incident in full.