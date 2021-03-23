The deputy mayor and councilor for the area of ​​Tourism, Commerce, Health and Consumption of the Cartagena City Council, Manuel Padín, presented this Tuesday a campaign to stimulate and promote local commerce of the municipality, which is part of a subsidy granted by the General Directorate of Commerce.

Under the name ‘I buy local. The security of knowing each other ‘, the City Council seeks to regain “confidence and normality” in the sector by giving prominence to the shops of a lifetime and the citizens themselves, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The councilor explained that “we are all aware that sales in traditional commerce have suffered a decline in recent years with the emergence of online shopping.” Therefore, from the area they believe that this campaign is necessary to focus on those aspects that large online sales platforms will never be able to offer the buyer, such as proximity, direct treatment or the advice of those who know first-hand the product, among other aspects.

The deputy mayor stressed that the campaign also seeks “that the citizen is involved and is a protagonist«. And it is that, »the support of the clients to the local commerce is a form to make city, to keep it alive«, added the mayor. The campaign is already underway with the first of its four phases, which will last one month each. Specifically, these phases will take place between March and April, in June, in September, and a final one will take place in the days prior to the Christmas season, between November and December.

The methodology to implement the message is varied and brings together both traditional and digital media, as it will feature radio spots and billboards, along with a presence on social networks and on the web pages of local newspapers. In this sense, Fran Aguilera, manager of Newrona, a company in charge of the design and its positioning in networks and media, highlighted that it is an open campaign that can be adapted to the needs of the sector, adapting the promotional material to those commercial events that want to stand out, such as the ‘back to school’ or the Christmas campaign.