The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources recently launched, in cooperation with the Al Jalila Foundation, a charitable campaign as part of the “Sanadham Amanah” community initiative. To cover the costs of treating a woman diagnosed with breast cancer.

In this context, Shamsa Muhammad bin Nassif, Deputy Director of the Government Communication Department at the authority, confirmed that this campaign comes with the aim of alleviating the suffering of a woman with breast cancer, who has 3 daughters, and is unable to bear the high costs of treatment, noting that the authority was launched during the year 2022 and in cooperation with Al Jalila Foundation is a series of charitable campaigns as part of the “Sandham Amanah” initiative; To cover the costs of treatment for a number of sick persons who are unable to pay them.

She said: “The authority is keen every year, in cooperation with its strategic partners from associations and charitable institutions operating in the country, to launch a series of charitable and humanitarian initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of certain groups and segments of society, helping the distressed, and providing relief to the needy, especially patients who suffer from serious diseases. threatening their lives, and their financial conditions are difficult.”

Shamsa pointed out that the authority publicized the campaign at the level of the federal government; To give the opportunity for the largest number of employees of ministries and federal entities to participate in doing good, and to contribute to the treatment of the injured mother, through her various accounts on social media platforms, and through the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati”, calling on all members of society to support the campaign, And donating 10 dirhams by sending the word “Sanad” in an SMS via Etisalat or du to the number 4202, or donating 50 dirhams by sending the same word to 4206, or donating 100 dirhams to the number 4209, and 500 dirhams to the number 4409.