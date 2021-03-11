Social organizations carry out a camp and a traffic cut in the vicinity of 9 de Julio Avenue, which affects traffic through downtown Buenos Aires.

The Front of Struggling Organizations, along with other groups, hold a protest at the Obelisk that keeps the circulation of Corrientes Avenue cut off, although the Metrobus continues to function normally.

The protest is for the situation of 33 workers who ask to be included in the Veredas Limpias program.

The group asks that the authorities of the Ministry of Development and Habitat of the City of Buenos Aires receive them, in charge of María Migliore, to solve the situation of the workers.

The protest began on Wednesday at the Desarrollo Porteño headquarters and after a 24-hour vigil it moved to the Obelisk this Thursday, where the protesters decided to camp.

“The 33 families deny the versions of the Ministry of Human Development and Habitat, that we refuse to sign the Jobs Agreement. We want to sign the agreement and continue with our jobs!“, expressed the FOL through Twitter.

Days ago, the Polo Obrero, Barrios de Pie and the FOL also held a joint protest at the Obelisco to demand the Buenos Aires government for the changes made to the Clean Sidewalks program, which affects about 2,500 cooperative members.

Now, the situation is punctually due to the case of 33 families that did not renew under the new labor agreement of the Buenos Aires government plan for cooperative members.

