The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is organizing the Executive Leadership Camp during two periods, the first for executive directors from May 17 to 19, and the second for department directors from May 24 to 26, with the aim of meeting the needs and aspirations of the two target groups in the Dubai government, to deal with current and potential challenges and different scenarios in the future, enabling them to confront them and turning opportunities into successes and achievements, and giving them the opportunity to reflect on their work style and current leadership, and to build a future framework that keeps pace with developments.

The camp, which will be held for three days at a time, at the Möven Pink Resort on Al Marjan Island in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, is supervised by a group of faculty members and trainers at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, led by the CEO of the college, Dr. Professor Raed Awamleh, Professor of Economic Policy at the College, Professor Mark Esposito, and Associate Professor at the American University of Rochester, Dr. Gioannis Karamitsos, along with a group of specialized international lecturers, in addition to government leaders.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al-Marri, CEO of the college, said that the college is keen to provide specialized training programs designed in accordance with the best international standards and practices for competencies and cadres in the government sector, which fall under executive education, to push them towards investing their full potential and energies, developing their capabilities and expanding their horizons in the areas of leadership. And policies, economics and government administration, to create future leaders who are able to invest in opportunities and build qualitative achievements, relying on integrated solutions and innovative methods.

Al-Marri pointed out that the camp hosts a group of the best speakers in the field of leadership and future governments locally and globally, who are constantly and permanently informed of the most prominent and important challenges facing leaders, and rely in their lectures and discussions on the latest studies and global trends, while it includes a number of activities dedicated to identifying Successful leadership patterns, and specialized lectures on government strategies, leadership, and recent trends in government excellence, to give participants a deeper and more comprehensive idea of ​​the field.

For his part, Professor Raed Awamleh said that the Executive Leadership Camp program is an innovative educational and training tool, as a number of important topics were selected to be presented by elite specialists and researchers, in an innovative environment and with modern methods, which will allow its participants to benefit from more experiences. And innovative visions to enhance their work environments and the government administration system, respectively.

The program sheds light on a number of axes, such as local and global government strategies, studying leadership concepts and its future challenges, expanding the trainees’ horizons on leadership and management practices, and identifying the most important challenges in government work, through a number of sessions bearing important titles such as “State Security in an Era Turbulence”, “Government Strategies and Ways to Liberate and Enhance Productivity”, “Prospects for the New World Economy”, “Leadership by Influence”, and many others, while remote sessions will be organized after the end of the camp for the participants.

The implementation of the program depends on being outside the work environment, and away from the daily routine, as a retreat that includes an integrated program that includes a number of cognitive activities and events that simulate global and local applications as a means of recharging the positive energy of the leaders. It will also link concepts supported by global applied research and exemplary international practices, to promote knowledge transformation and ensure impact according to an innovative and new approach.

The program supports the application of distinguished frameworks on the ground while facing business challenges, and works to consolidate the concept of communication, and to enhance the importance of cooperation and exchange of diverse points of view as well as knowledge for the effective formulation of solutions and approaches.

