Between July 31 and August 1, 2018, the Argentine Justice ordered the arrest of former officials of the Government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and executives of public works and energy companies. They were suspected of participating in a bribe-collection scheme whose operations were meticulously recorded in notebooks by Oscar Centeno, a driver for high-ranking Kirchner officials. Those notebooks became the epicenter of the most important corruption case in Argentina. Five years later, however, the judicial process is bogged down and there is no date for the start of the trial. The latest setback has been an official calligraphic survey confirming that the notebooks were altered.

According to the expertise, the handwriting of the overwriting found in the notebook is from Jorge Bacigalupo, a 77-year-old retired police officer who had Centeno’s notebooks in his possession before handing them over to the journalist from Lto Nation who uncovered the case, Diego Cabot. The experts from the scopometrics division of the scientific police certified the existence of “added and amended legends” in several of the notebooks. After the result of the calligraphic analysis, Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi ordered the search of Bagacilupo’s home and the analysis of the defendant’s computers and cell phones. The expert opinion is part of a parallel case promoted by one of the businessmen accused in the alleged corruption plot, Armando Loson.

The prosecutor who investigated the notebooks, Fabiana León, considers that the parallel case in the hands of Martínez de Giorgi is part of a political attack that seeks to weaken the evidence to prevent the former president and the other defendants from sitting in the dock. On the contrary, Kirchnerism maintains that the manipulation detected in the writings is one more example of the political and judicial persecution against the current vice president of Argentina.

The case progresses slowly, torpedoed by the lack of judicial resources and the numerous appeals filed by the lawyers of the 239 defendants. Among them, Kirchner stands out, accused of leading an illegal association that collected bribes from construction companies and energy companies in exchange for state contracts. Centeno wrote down in his notebooks the supposed trips he made over the course of ten years with bags loaded with dirty money between the homes of paying businessmen and collecting officials. The driver wrote addresses, names of ministers, secretaries, businessmen and, on several occasions, that of former presidents Néstor and Cristina Kirchner.

Between 2018 and 2019, around thirty businessmen agreed to testify as repentant in exchange for legal benefits. They said out loud what was an open secret: obtaining bids for works or extending toll and public transport concessions often required the delivery of a commission or a fixed sum that went into the pockets of corrupt officials. The impact on Argentine politics was comparable to the Brazilian Lava Jato.

However, as of 2020, with Peronism back in power, the cause slowed down. High officials who were in prison obtained the benefit of house arrest and the investigated businessmen stopped collaborating with the justice system as they had done a few months before.

Five years after the scandal, the Federal Oral Court 7 in charge of the trial has collapsed. In February, the judges requested reinforcements from the Supreme Court that have not arrived. “A total of approximately 240 boxes with documentation and effects have been received at the Court, noting that the elevation of all the files has not yet been completed,” the magistrates warned five months ago. The expert opinion known this Monday will again delay the start of the trial that most complicates Kirchner.

