The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that two women were obligated to pay a man 40,000 dirhams in compensation for insulting him over a phone call, after they were criminally convicted of the same charge.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit in which he demanded that the judiciary oblige two women to equally pay him an amount of 40 thousand dirhams, in addition to obliging them to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendants insulted him in a way that dishonored his honor and reputation, by contacting him by phone, and slandering him by assigning them to him. An incident that would make it a subject of contempt and dishonor the families’ reputation, and it was evident that an illegal purpose was being achieved, and they were convicted for that act according to a criminal ruling, while the defendants’ agent submitted a memorandum of request at the conclusion of which the case was dismissed due to the existence of a previous waiver, while obligating the defendant to pay fees and expenses. And for attorney's fees.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is proven from reviewing the papers and documents is the conviction of the two defendants on the charge of insulting the plaintiff, and that this illegal act, on the basis of which the criminal lawsuit was filed, is the very one on which the plaintiff relies in his current civil lawsuit, and thus this is The judiciary has made a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and on the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court stated that, according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, “every harm to another obligates the perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the damage,” pointing out that the defendants’ mistake is proven, and it has resulted in harm to the plaintiff, represented by the psychological, legal, and material pain he suffered as a result. What the defendants committed, and there was a causal relationship between the error and the damage, and the defendants are legally obligated to compensate him for that damage.

The court ruled to oblige the first defendant to pay compensation to the plaintiff in the amount of 20 thousand dirhams, and to oblige the second defendant to pay compensation to the plaintiff in the amount of 20 thousand dirhams, according to the reasons stated, and to obligate the defendants to pay fees and expenses, and it rejected all other requests.