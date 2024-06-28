The General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman called on families to be careful and take all preventive measures, to avoid drowning incidents.

The head of the Civil Protection Department, Major Ahmed Kayed Al Darmaki, stressed the need to adhere to the requirements of prevention and safety in public and private swimming places, and to ensure the presence of a safe fence, non-slip floors, and locks for the doors leading to private swimming pools, while providing survival tools and equipment.

He also stressed, when visiting outdoor swimming places and facilities, to ensure that they are ready for swimming by having lifeguards, first aid and rescue equipment, and to adhere to warning signs to avoid the dangers of swimming.

Al Darmaki pointed out that most drowning accidents are caused by negligence, non-compliance with requirements, preoccupation with children, and not being with them, stressing that adherence to the procedures is a duty for all families to achieve integration between society and the agencies concerned with the safety of children.

Al-Durmaki stressed the need to educate parents on first aid skills and to strive to teach their children how to swim.