The political and judicial situation in Guatemala has been a source of national and international concern due to threats to the rule of law and judicial independence. In the past year, the election of Bernardo Arévalo as president marked a milestone in Guatemalan politics, but also unleashed a series of challenges that require the continued attention of the international community. Indeed, after Arévalo’s election, attempts arose to annul the results, despite the fact that electoral observation missions such as those of the European Union (EU) and the Organization of American States (OAS) confirmed the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Guatemala is currently in a crucial process for the election of judges and magistrates for the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ) and the Courts of Appeals, a process that has been plagued by challenges and controversies. From this perspective, there is no doubt that, as reported by various international reports, the crisis of the rule of law in Guatemala continues to be an enormous challenge. During its recent on-site visit, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) observed how the criminalization of judges and prosecutors, together with political interference in the judicial system, has seriously affected the democratic institutions of the country.

The OAS has also expressed concern about the selection process for high court judges in Guatemala. The OAS observer mission has criticized the slowness of the process and has stressed the importance of ensuring that judicial independence prevails over particular interests. The Panel of Independent Experts, an effort by various international organizations, has emphasized the need to adopt measures to ensure citizen participation, transparency, and publicity in the process. We are concerned about the undue influence of the powers that be in the selection process, which could further compromise judicial independence.

The internal armed conflict in Guatemala, which lasted from 1960 to 1996, left a devastating toll of more than 200,000 people dead and missing. The majority of the victims were civilians, mostly indigenous. Ninety-three percent of human rights violations documented during the conflict are attributed to state forces and paramilitary groups associated with it. The 1996 Peace Accords established commitments to address human rights violations and ensure justice and reparation for victims of the armed conflict. However, implementation has been poor, and many of the commitments, such as guarantees of non-repetition and reform of the judicial system, have not been met. Lack of progress in the search for justice and persistent impunity have hampered compliance with these agreements, perpetuating a cycle of human rights violations and weakening confidence in state institutions.

Currently in Guatemala, more than 100 people, including judges, prosecutors, activists and journalists, have been criminalized and persecuted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the courts of justice. It is estimated that at least 43 prosecutors, judges, human rights defenders and journalists have been forced to flee the country due to judicial persecution and threats. This situation reflects a systematic pattern of criminalization that seeks to ensure impunity in the country, seriously affecting judicial independence and the rule of law. Indeed, the criminalization and persecution of judges, prosecutors and human rights defenders is a common tactic to intimidate and silence those who investigate cases of corruption and human rights violations.

Corruption within the judicial system is another factor contributing to the lack of independence. Honest judges and prosecutors are often displaced or exiled, while those willing to collaborate with corrupt actors are promoted. This results in a distorted justice system, where the law is used as a tool to maintain power and impunity.

The situation in Guatemala is a reminder of the fragility of democracy and the rule of law in the region. The international community must remain vigilant and committed to supporting Guatemala on its path to democratic consolidation. Continued vigilance and determined support are essential to ensure that the Guatemalan people can enjoy a future based on justice, transparency and respect for human rights.

Antonia Urrejola She is a former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, former President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and a member of the Panel of Independent Experts for the Observation of the Election of High Courts in Guatemala (PEI-GT).

