We are facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Every day we see entire families, women, adolescents, children and even the elderly who suffer in their transit through Latin America to the north of the continent the consequences of violence and inaction to provide them with basic services. The governments of the region have left them tremendously unprotected.

That is why, regarding the call by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to his counterparts to evaluate and work on the causes of migration next Sunday, October 22 in Chiapas (Mexico), from MSF we reiterate our urgent call to address this situation from a humanitarian approach.

We hope that after this meeting of high dignitaries the focus will change towards the causes of migration and the guarantee of rights during it, because what we have observed are practices of control and restriction of movements, which cause stigmatization, precariousness of living conditions and increased risk for these populations.

Violence is present throughout the region, but reaches maximum levels in the Darien jungle. So far in 2023, more than 420,000 migrants have faced this brutally harsh path in which they are exposed to criminals who rob them, kidnap them, and commit sexual violence. It is also visible in the north in Honduras and Guatemala, where people treated by MSF report the abuses to which they are subjected, even by some official officials.

In Mexico, the lack of services causes crowding and overcrowding of migrants, who are forced to live in informal settlements, on the streets, in unhealthy conditions, even in the country’s capital. This situation seriously affects their physical and emotional health, but also exposes them to greater risks in border cities, where they are victims of different types of violence.

The pressing lack of basic services is also a common denominator. In addition to the impossibility of obtaining food and drinking water due to lack of money after having been assaulted or extorted on the route, there is also the overcrowding and lack of sanitation services to which these populations are exposed.

Between January and September, MSF carried out 47,000 medical and nursing consultations at the exit of Darién, in Panama. In addition, it provided 2,103 mental health consultations, healed 13,500 people and attended to 290 cases of sexual violence within the jungle. The pathologies and patients treated by MSF teams reflect the terrible living conditions on the route:

diarrhea and gastrointestinal diseases from drinking non-potable water, respiratory diseases from sleeping outdoors, open skin wounds from long days of walking, children with inadequate weight due to lack of food, pregnant women without prenatal care, wounds and bruises, extreme exhaustion , etc. Added to this is the impact that all of this has on the mental health of people who migrate.

A Border Patrol agent walks along a line of migrants. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Given these conditions, it is essential to remember that migrating is not a crime. The shielding of borders and their militarization, or repressive policies of deportation and persecution, do not reduce migratory flows, but rather drive migrants to criminal mafias and reduce their access to basic services.

MSF also works in the countries of departure of the migrant population and witnesses the levels of direct and structural violence from which they flee. Migration will inevitably continue to occur and we must be prepared to protect and care for those who migrate. Political leaders have a lot to do and they have to do it now if they really want to avoid further suffering.

LUIS EGUILUZ

Head of MSF mission in Colombia and Panama

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is an international medical-humanitarian organization that assists populations in the most critical situations. At different points along the migratory route between South America, Central America, Mexico and the United States, our teams provide free and confidential support to people on the move with medical and psychological services, health promotion, and guidance and information.