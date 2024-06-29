As part of her duties, Clooney participated in the International Criminal Court’s advisory forum and supported the issuance of arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.

The Israeli organization Shurat HaDin has filed a petition with US Attorney General Merrick Garland, demanding an investigation into Clooney’s violation of the US Federal Servicemembers Protection Act, known as the Hague Invasion Act.

The organization says that Clooney’s participation in the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Netanyahu for war crimes, while on American soil, constitutes a felony under American law.

The organization said that Clooney had publicly discussed her participation in the International Criminal Court’s investigative forum and bragged about her efforts to incriminate the two Israeli leaders.

Hague invasion law

A federal law enacted to protect U.S. military personnel, U.S. officials, and U.S. allies from criminal prosecution by an international court to which the United States is not a party.

The law gives the president broad powers to oppose and punish anyone who helps the court.

The law expressly prohibits any ICC representative from conducting investigations, prosecutions, or other legal proceedings while physically present in the United States.

“US law is very clear: no ICC agent may work or assist in ICC investigations against Americans or their allies while they are residing in the United States,” said Darshan Leitner, the organization’s president.

Clooney said she helped the ICC evaluate the evidence that led to its decision to seek arrest warrants for senior leaders in Israel and Hamas.

Clooney said in her statement, which was published on the website of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which she founded with her husband, American actor George Clooney, that Attorney General Karim Khan asked her to join a panel of experts “to assess evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza,” according to Agence France-Presse.