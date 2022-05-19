After getting his first book to become a best seller, television host Roger González publishes his new material together with his sister Andrea González, entitled, “A call to happiness”. Both discussed details about the content of this volume, as well as the satisfaction that doing something together gives them.

Organic work.

Happy to carry out this project together with his sister, in which he could also talk about emotions, a topic that is extremely important today, Roger González comments that talking about depression is just a good time due to the times of pandemics that have been going through With this book they want readers to feel accompanied and have the tools to overcome these difficult times.

For the host it has also been very important to write the book with his sister because he considers that she has all the academic knowledge, but also in the lines he shares his points of view from the perspective of being a woman and a mother. In the voice of Andrea Gonzalez, “A call to happiness” is an organic work, readable and clear, in which they agreed to write topics that they considered to be the three fundamental spaces in the human being, such as the physical, emotional or mental, and the spiritual part. It also combines a work based on experiences, from the point of view of both.

Achieving happiness is the essence of the book

Regarding the title of this work, Roger González shares that at the beginning, the title of the book “SOS: A Call to Happiness” was contemplated, because obviously after the pandemic, we all go through different, complex or hard emotional moments, but at end was left “A call to happiness”, because that is precisely the essence of the book, that people achieve happiness through a hug or the attention that we need so much.

He also mentions that they will tour several cities and will perform at the most important book fairs in the country. Likewise, later they intend to offer conferences to talk with people face to face, since they consider that the most beautiful connection of the human being is when one is in front of another person.

Challenges in writing the book

For the González brothers there were no difficult situations that they had to face at the time of writing the book, but there were personal challenges that fortunately they managed to meet. For Andrea, her challenge was to be able to ‘become vulnerable’, Well, he considers that there is no other way to communicate, and they saw that from the theory and the content, to share their own experiences. Roger González assures that he had two challenges.

The first was to take off the mask of a television and social network character in order to connect as a human being and as a man with other people. It was really stripping down and putting his heart and soul on the blank pages.

And second was finding the time to write the book. Happy with the comments they have received so far, Roger also shared that the book will be able to reach many parts of the world because there is an agreement with a well-known Mexican airline. The idea is that anyone who buys the book in any of the three formats has the opportunity to participate in a trip to any part of the world.