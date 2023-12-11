Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, affirmed that “the UAE is committed to integrating young people and determining their priorities, in the belief that the important conversations carried out by young people will contribute to shaping our future,” adding during her opening speech at the Youth Program to Simulate the Conference of the Parties launched by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. With “COP 28”: “We meet today in this young country, whose founders built it on wisdom and noble values, which are based on the vision and strength of the young generation.”

During the event – which was held at the Green Education Center “Legacy from the Land of Zayed” – the university announced the joint document entitled “A Call to Action from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to Future Generations”, which was prepared on climate change, in cooperation with the YOUNGO organization and the University of Paris City ( France), and the Federal University of Ceara (Brazil).

Reem Al Hashemi stressed that the university’s program to simulate the Conference of the Parties is evidence of the continuity of the approach on which the country was founded.

For her part, Director of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Professor Nathalie Marcial Braz, said that the university’s program to simulate the Conference of the Parties links the Paris Climate Agreement with the Conference of the Parties (COP28), as the main idea is to save future generations.

She added that the university's role is to provide students with such platforms to give importance to their voices, and encourage them to become tomorrow's leaders by making an impact to combat climate change for future generations, and hosting the COP simulation program demonstrates that the UAE can be a point of convergence for young people's views on climate change.

During the opening of the student panel discussion, special guest from YOUNGO, Harvard student Angela Zhong, began with a speech that focused on the place of youth in discussions about climate change, and the need to rethink the climate conference, not only to include youth, but to take into account With their suggestions.

A debate was held between the winning teams in the youth negotiations, in which students from El Colegio de Mexico University (Mexico) and Yonsei University (South Korea) participated. They shared their visions on how this program contributes to developing their skills as climate change negotiators, and the challenges of enhancing climate change were highlighted. Active participation of youth in climate action.

The joint document was announced as a “call to action from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to future generations.” This declaration, inspired by the results of the negotiations, dealt with three pivotal topics, including: the oceans, the mechanism for confronting losses and damages, and the energy transition.

The declaration stressed the importance of education and theoretical and applied research to increase awareness of the challenges of climate change and find solutions. It also stresses the importance of involving young people in decision-making processes and taking urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainability.