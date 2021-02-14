Fernando Cichero, director of Hospital Rocca de Rehabilitación and head of Cardiovascular Surgery at Hospital Fernández, wrote a letter that Clarion published on April 26, 2020, in which it said that “There is a terrible inequity in the salaries of doctors” facing the pandemic. And, in September of that year, Health personnel made a mobilization to demand their salaries. Nothing has changed to date despite contagion increases due to demonstrations, clandestine parties and social relaxation.

Today, again in the Sunday section of Readers, Cichero makes an unquestionable statement: “Health personnel are no longer essential … They are essential!”

While the Russian plane arrived with 400 thousand doses of Sputnik V (580 thousand from AstraZeneca from India are expected next Wednesday), Argentina does not finish starting with a massive vaccination campaign. Recently, in the first days of January, Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero said that Argentina is one of the nations that vaccinated the most. But it was later revealed that the country is ranked 21st with 0.09 doses per 100 inhabitants, well below the world average, which is 0.23.

The fourth batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus arrived in the country after 7:00 p.m., on Saturday 12, in an Aerolineas Argentinas plane that landed in Ezeiza. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

The government’s lack of strategy and planning short-circuits the percentages. The alarm data: Argentina has already exceeded 50,000 deaths, In addition to this, there are three coronavirus mutations in the country: that of the Amazon, that of Rio de Janeiro, and yesterday the community transmission of the British variant was confirmed, that has greater contagion capacity, according to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Nation.

Then, A call that Alberto Fernández should not stop attending is that of the doctors, who are the most affected by being in contact with Covid-19, and who once again face the virus to be able to fight it and treat people who arrive infected with the new mutations in hospitals. And they continue to do so with frozen wages, with a lack of inputs, with little protection, and a lack of personnel and equipment. Like before, nothing has changed to date.

