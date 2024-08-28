For the occasion, a trailer was presented that includes a short introduction followed by an overview of the various settings and points of interest in Area 99 where players will battle, which you can view via the player below.

Among the many new features presented during Call of Duty NEXT, there is also Area 99 the new map for the Resurgence mode of Call of Duty Warzone with many connections to the iconic Nuketown and which will be available with the launch of Black Ops 6 Season 1.

A bit like feeling at home

Area 99 is located in the Nevada desert and is a former top secret government base built in the 1950s and just a few miles from the atomic test site featured on the map. NuketownFrom what we can see, players can expect familiar landscapes reminiscent of this iconic map, but on an obviously grander scale.

Among the various points of interest are the nuclear test dummy factory in the east of the map, the test site to the north, and a huge nuclear reactor in the centerwhich acts as a cardinal point and probably the most popular destination for players.

Call of Duty NEXT also revealed the 16 maps that will be available at launch for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and showed off multiplayer gameplay, giving us a taste of Absolute Movement.