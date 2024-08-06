A Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Warzone map is causing quite a stir: revealed due to the recent leaks that hit the new chapter of the Activision series, it was targeted by users, who apparently did not appreciate it at all.

The scenario in question appeared in some stolen videos that inevitably made their way onto social networks, but then the publisher intervened to have them removed: at present it seems that the phenomenon has been effectively countered.

However, many people still had time to see the videos of the map in question, Avalon, which It appears to be characterized by a large presence of water and from extremely open and desolate landscapes, which have made most people turn up their noses.

We are clearly talking about materials not yet officially confirmed and we don’t know if Avalon will actually be the next Call of Duty Warzone map, but it seems unlikely that Activision would make something like this and then not use it, as IGN rightly points out.