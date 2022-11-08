In his opening speech, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for action to stop the war soon, saying: “We are countries whose economies are not strong, and they suffered greatly from the consequences of the Corona pandemic crisis for two years, then from the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Please stop this war.” .

Al-Sisi added, “I call in your name and my name to stop this war, this devastation, and this killing.. This is a major crisis that the world is going through at the moment, and it has a very big impact on all countries.”

For his part, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressed, in his speech, the need for peace, dialogue and the cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian war in order to achieve stability and security in the world.

And participate in the presidential part of the climate summit, 110 world leaders and leaders, heads of government and a handful of international personalities and experts.

“Wake Up Cry”

In turn, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs and former Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Rakha Ahmed Hassan, told “Sky News Arabia” that the call at the Climate Summit to end the war is very positive, and we count on the major powers, whether Russia or the United States and its Western allies, to respond to it.

Hassan stressed that the Middle East region was one of the regions most affected by this war, especially with its import of foodstuffs, fertilizers, and many production inputs from Russia and Ukraine. It also caused an energy crisis that led to an unprecedented rise in oil and gas prices, representing the side Worse, as a result of this, the rise in product prices and the increase in inflation rates.

He added, “It is imperative that world leaders intervene, because the war will eventually end in negotiation, and for that came President Sisi’s call, which was addressed to the whole world during his interest in the climate summit in the presence of leaders and leaders, and we hope that it will be attentive to Russia and the United States.”

The former Egyptian diplomat considered that this war is one of the biggest causes of harm to the environment and stands against the goals of the climate conference, because it forced developed countries to return to using coal and expand emitting fuels.

In this way, the director of the Egyptian Center for Thought and Studies, Khaled Okasha, considered that the Egyptian president issued a “wake-up cry” at the climate summit and in front of world leaders to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war and put an end to the destruction and devastation that it left behind and the consequences and effects that affected the entire countries of the world.

Okasha said that the Russian-Ukrainian war has become an existential threat to the entire world, and its political, economic and social effects on current and future generations are no less than the threats posed by climate change.