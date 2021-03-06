Gisèle Halimi at the Panthéon: to great women, the grateful motherland
On July 28, Gisèle Halimi left us. Born in Tunis in 1927, Gisèle Halimi was involved in many of the great fights of the previous century and of our century.
Indeed, Gisèle Halimi, with constancy, put the law at the service of several great fights: the fight against colonialism and the inevitable crimes resulting from it, the feminist fight but also that in favor of the rights of LGBT people.
Thus, from the 1950s, Gisèle Halimi, as a lawyer, defended the activists for the independence of Algeria, imprisoned and too often tortured and raped in French jails. In this regard, the defense of the activist Djamila Boupacha made it possible in particular to denounce the conditions made to Algerian women fighting for their freedom.
In 1971, she was the only lawyer to sign the “Manifesto of 343” in favor of the legalization of abortion. This fight for the legalization of abortion, she continued by participating, alongside Simone de Beauvoir, in the founding of “The cause of women”. She made this fight take a decisive step in 1972 during the Bobigny trial where she obtained the acquittal of several of the defendants accused of having aborted, committing what was then a crime in French law. These actions played a fundamental role in the adoption of the Veil law legalizing abortion in 1975.
It was again she who contributed to a 1980 law clearly defining rape as a crime, before committing to parity in politics.
Finally, when she had become a member of Parliament in 1981, Gisèle Halimi contributed, alongside Robert Badinter, to the development and vote, in 1982, of the law abrogating the difference in sexual majority for homosexual relations.
Gisèle Halimi’s whole life was thus turned towards battles for equality, emancipation, freedom and dignity, battles that she pursued until the end of her life in all functions and to all the platforms that offered themselves to her. Finally, Gisèle Halimi was all her life – through her Judeo-Berber origins, her struggles, her nationalities – a link between the two shores of the Mediterranean.
This is why, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day of this year 2021, we ask that the President of the Republic announce the transfer of Gisèle Halimi to the Pantheon because, “to great women, the grateful homeland”.
