After calling from Baghdad to listen to “Who Makes Peace”, Pope Francis met today, Saturday, in Najaf, on the second day of his historic visit to Iraq, Ali al-Sistani, who emphasized the importance of “security and peace” of Iraqi Christians and their rights.

After Najaf, Pope Francis landed in Ur, the symbolic site from the spiritual point of view, where he condemned in a speech “terrorism that offends religion.”

In his speech, which preceded prayers with representatives of various Iraqi sects, the Pope said, “Hostility, extremism and violence do not come from a religious soul: these are all betrayals of religion.”

“We, believers, cannot be silent when terrorism offends religion,” he added. Rather, it is our duty to remove the misunderstanding, ”after nearly four years of defeating the terrorist organization” ISIS “, which between 2014 and 2017 dominated large parts of Iraq.

Visiting Ur, the archaeological site in southern Iraq believed to be the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham, peace be upon him, the father of the monotheistic religions, was a dream for the former Pope John Paul II in 2000.

It was the spiritual leader of 1.3 billion Christians in the world who had met the supreme Shiite cleric, Ali al-Sistani.

In the closed meeting, which lasted about an hour, Sistani affirmed his “concern for Christian citizens to live like all Iraqis in security and peace,” according to a statement issued by his office after the meeting.

Al-Sistani stressed the need for Christians to enjoy “all of their constitutional rights.” Consequently, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi declared on the sixth of March a “National Day for Tolerance and Coexistence in Iraq” which will be celebrated every year.