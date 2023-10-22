He added that they discussed “the necessity of preventing escalation in the region and working towards achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.”

The Vatican said earlier that the call, which lasted about 20 minutes, “focused on the conflict situations in the world and the need to find ways to peace.”

US President Joe Biden announced on Saturday that he is in contact with the Israeli authorities regarding the timing of the start of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

In response to a question about whether he encourages the Israelis to postpone the ground attack on Gaza, Biden said that he is “talking to the Israelis about that.”

On Saturday, the White House retracted a statement by the US President, stating that Israel should postpone its expected ground attack in Gaza until more hostages held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions are released.

While boarding Air Force One earlier Saturday, a reporter asked Biden if Israel should postpone the ground operation in Gaza, to which he replied: “Yes.”

But the White House confirmed that the US President “did not hear the question about Israel’s postponement of the ground invasion, and he thought the question was whether he wanted to release more hostages.”