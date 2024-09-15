According to the criteria of
If you visit the city of Los Angeles, you cannot miss the Sei Pizzeria, a small restaurant where you will taste the most creative and best tasting pizzas in California. Run by chef William Joo, the name refers to Seirinkan and the number six, due to the way the pizza slices are cut.
The flavor of the pizza stands out from the rest thanks to the ‘salt-punch’ techniquea trick where the cook throws a handful of salt into the oven before placing the pizza dough in it for cooking.
According to the official website, the establishment offers seven flavors of pizza:
- Daisywith tomato, basil, fior di latte cheese, extra virgin olive oil and sea salt. US$ 24.
- Napoletanawith tomato, anchovy, olive, garlic, capers, oregano and olive oil. US$ 25.
- Devilwith tomato, fior di latte cheese, basil, soppressata sausage, olive, parmesan cheese, chili flakes and olive oil. US$ 25.
- Whitewith fior di latte, preserved lemon, basil, pecorino cheese, olive oil and sea salt. US$ 24.
- Bismarckwith fior di latte, cooked ham, egg, pecorino, basil, truffle oil and sea salt. US$ 27.
- Funguswith fior di latte, shredded mushrooms, slow-roasted garlic, pecorino, oregano and fresh thyme. US$ 26.
- Marinaraa vegan option with tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, olive oil and sea salt. US$ 19.
As it is a small restaurant, it only accepts groups of no more than six people. Reservations are recommended, although walk-ins are also possible. The time inside the premises must not exceed one hour, open from Wednesday to Monday.
