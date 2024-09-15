A California pizzeria ranked 33rd among the world’s 50 best restaurants in 2024while winning eighth place in the United States in the ranking of 50 Top Pizza. This merit was conceived thanks to its innovative dishes, its exquisite crispy dough and its Tokyo-Neapolitan style.

If you visit the city of Los Angeles, you cannot miss the Sei Pizzeria, a small restaurant where you will taste the most creative and best tasting pizzas in California. Run by chef William Joo, the name refers to Seirinkan and the number six, due to the way the pizza slices are cut.

Sei Pizzeria, the best place to eat pizza in Los Angeles

According to 50 Top Pizzathe place continues to impress its diners with its innovations in Tokyo-Neapolitan style pizza. “The evolution of the restaurant is visible in the profile of the dough: the chef has constantly changed the types of flour and hydration levels to achieve the perfect result“, they exemplified in the ranking, highlighting the crunchy quality of the dough.

Sei Pizzeria was ranked as the eighth best pizzeria in the United States. Photo:50 Top Pizza

The flavor of the pizza stands out from the rest thanks to the ‘salt-punch’ techniquea trick where the cook throws a handful of salt into the oven before placing the pizza dough in it for cooking.

According to the official website, the establishment offers seven flavors of pizza:

Daisy with tomato, basil, fior di latte cheese, extra virgin olive oil and sea salt. US$ 24.

with tomato, basil, fior di latte cheese, extra virgin olive oil and sea salt. US$ 24. Napoletana with tomato, anchovy, olive, garlic, capers, oregano and olive oil. US$ 25.

with tomato, anchovy, olive, garlic, capers, oregano and olive oil. US$ 25. Devil with tomato, fior di latte cheese, basil, soppressata sausage, olive, parmesan cheese, chili flakes and olive oil. US$ 25.

with tomato, fior di latte cheese, basil, soppressata sausage, olive, parmesan cheese, chili flakes and olive oil. US$ 25. White with fior di latte, preserved lemon, basil, pecorino cheese, olive oil and sea salt. US$ 24.

with fior di latte, preserved lemon, basil, pecorino cheese, olive oil and sea salt. US$ 24. Bismarck with fior di latte, cooked ham, egg, pecorino, basil, truffle oil and sea salt. US$ 27.

with fior di latte, cooked ham, egg, pecorino, basil, truffle oil and sea salt. US$ 27. Fungus with fior di latte, shredded mushrooms, slow-roasted garlic, pecorino, oregano and fresh thyme. US$ 26.

with fior di latte, shredded mushrooms, slow-roasted garlic, pecorino, oregano and fresh thyme. US$ 26. Marinaraa vegan option with tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, olive oil and sea salt. US$ 19.

As it is a small restaurant, it only accepts groups of no more than six people. Reservations are recommended, although walk-ins are also possible. The time inside the premises must not exceed one hour, open from Wednesday to Monday.