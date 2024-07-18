Mainly since the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, both in the United States and in many other countries it began to be noticed more frequently that Students are increasingly missing classes in schoolsand to solve that An important initiative is being taken in California.

will offer US$50 to students who attend classes five business days a weekas a motivation, as reported San Francisco Chronicle. The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) is looking to encourage students to return to school through its Equitable Design Project program, and to do so as a motivation, as reported

Furthermore, not only must they attend all five days, but They also cannot be late if they want the prize.. Furthermore, if this is fulfilled by the students, the corresponding institution will also receive a significant amount of money from the state, acting as an institutional stimulus in this regard.

The program has the particularity that It takes place during the last 10 weeks of the school yearso if a student has perfect attendance during that period, You can get up to US$500 in totalOUSD data indicates that nearly 100 students are already enrolled.

For its part, the entity also reported that thanks to the program, which has been in the planning stage for three years, already Absenteeism rates in schools have been reducedwhich demonstrates the effectiveness of this curious initiative, which, after all, is aimed at the good education of all students.

Keeping children at home can be a problem for parents Photo:iStock Share

The other fundamental requirement to participate in the program in California

In addition to attending class five days a week and not being late on any of them, there is another essential requirement to be able to obtain the US$50 prize in California as a student: A mental health assessment must be completed and classroom experience alongside a project leader, reported San Francisco Chronicle.

It should be noted that The program is funded by a $200,000 grant from Education First.a national education policy organization. The NoVo Foundation and Rockefeller Philanthropy are also contributing to the effort. The number of students enrolling, OUSD says, is growing.