Formula 1 was one of the first championships that dealt in a more or less successful way with the difficult situation that all sports encountered with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. After an initial blunder that forced to suspend ‘in extremis ‘The Australian GP, ​​they reached an agreement to play 17 races, which were far from the 23 initially planned, but which more than saved the championship.

In this 2021 they have already made it clear that the 23 initially announced appointments will be totally mobile depending on the health evolution. Vaccination will be key and it is no coincidence that Bahrain is the opening appointment: its government has offered to vaccinate the entire paddock and some have already accepted it, such as the members of Ferrari (Carlos Sainz included) or AlphaTauri.

In this championship Imola or Portimao make their appearance again, circuits that started from the emergency bench last year and that will also host the Emilia Romagna and Portugal GP this season. In addition, the long-awaited re-release more than 30 years after the Netherlands, under the wake of its great star Max Verstappen, will be held in September, and there are already voices that point that part of the orange tide could be seen. This is the great unknown, but also the objective of the organization of the championship: they are already selling tickets to see fans again in the stands.

The only unpublished circuit is the one in Saudi Arabia. The country debuts on the F1 calendar not without controversy due to doubts about respect for human rights, with a race in the colorful city of Jeddah that has already served as a speaker for the regime with events such as the Spanish and Italian Super Cups. or the Dakar rally.