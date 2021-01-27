The ridiculous elimination takes place before the Alcoyano has cleared of dates next month of competition of the Madrid and presents, in theory, a comfortable picture for Zidane. The fact of playing only once a week allows better planning of games and training sessions, offering active breaks to veteran players that populate the starting eleven and guiding efforts and strategy with a single objective. It has been shown that, when the calendar concentrated the games forcing people to play every three days, the team paid for the competitive stress. On the one hand, in the second half, the players showed physical fatigue and their level was significantly lowered.

When the engine loses revolutions, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos They are not youngsters, the dominance of the game disappears and the team falls precipitously. Taking into account that there are no other players who convince the coach in that role, Odegaard has fled to LondonRest is going to be great in the white engine room. Also to the veterans of the defense, who are no longer there for continued first degree demands. On the other hand, with one rival a week, Zidane and his team will have time to study the opponents well because there were times when they seemed to have not the slightest notion of them …