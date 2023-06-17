The penalty shootout, glory and grave of Barcelona handball. Ecstasy a year ago to lift his eleventh European Cup and crying in this one. A calamitous series with four misses in five shots buried a Barça team that escaped the gorge twice during the game, but ended up dying on the seven-meter wall. Ludovic Fàbregas sang bingo in 2022 from the same point and, in this new thriller, was the author of the last error. Before they had been sent out in almost identical fashion by Hampus Wanne, Melvyn Richardson (his only shot of the game) and Dika Mem. One after the other. Only Aleix Gómez was right. Too much ballast, even against a Magdeburgo that also left two when they already took victory for granted. The culés fell in the semifinals and will not be able to win their third crown in a row. The Kielce of the Dujshebaev family (24-25 to PSG) is the other finalist this Sunday (6:00 p.m., DAZN).

Carlos Ortega’s team has had a china in their shoe. And what Chinese His only two defeats this season have been against the Germans, and both have left him without two titles: earlier this year in the Club World Cup final and now. In 2022, he had already defeated him in another World Cup final. Barcelona had accumulated 25 games unbeaten in Europe, but it did not matter to this classic (champion in 1978, 1981 and 2002) which, yes, had been away from the continental heights for some time. This is, in fact, his first Final Four, the format in force since 2010 to decide the king of Europe.

Magdeburg overcame everything. He attended the event without Omar Magnusson, in the final stretch he lost Gisli Kristjansson through injury and, as soon as extra time began, he was left without Christian O’Sullivan due to three exclusions. Three bastions. He survived everything in a harrowing clash that left both sides down and even VAR decisions.

seen the drama in crescendo from the second part, the start was a child’s game. From the outset, two bodies that replied to each other, but did not completely collide. There was a lack of fire coming out of the mouths, which anyone would expect from a Champions League semifinal. The scenario, in any case, favored Barcelona. At that point, he had more goals with Emil Nielsen (35% success until the break) instead of Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, and more ammunition.

It was the light body of Domen Makuc that demarcated before the intermission. Magdeburg, who clung to a colossal Damgaard from start to finish in attack, had recovered well from the first deficit (11-13 at minute 20) and was adjusting the screws in defense, when the Slovenian oxygenated the first line and He pierced the German system with three consecutive goals that marked the sensations in the break (16-18).

Until then, Barcelona tuned up better in attack with Mem and Aleix Gómez, but the Germans mastered such a rudimentary aspect as better catching rebounds. Nielsen stopped a lot, although his teammates were not ready to take the loose balls. That was the main escape route for Barca.

It was Makuc’s time, who made it 16-19 as soon as he returned from the locker room. However, Barça soon got sick of Makuc. He hung excessively on the youngster and Magdeburg made him pay for it with a 3-0 run (21-21 in minute 38). That’s when the afternoon began to turn. From that 16-19 it went to 25-23. The Catalans barely held on with three fingers from the cornice. Mem left his right calf very sore, Nielsen didn’t stop one (Pérez de Vargas left) and Aleix Gómez missed a penalty. Perhaps in other more brittle times, that would have been the end of Barça, but not of this Barça. Loser in the last term, but with more rennet.

Makuc had gone to the bank, Cindric returned and little by little Ortega’s men left the tunnel. They clung to N’Guessan and Wanne, avoided worse evils and still took control with four minutes to go (29-30). At that time, Cologne was already the scene of another thriller. And with injuries on both sides: Kritsjansson was left out due to a very strong blow to his right shoulder, and Mem argued with Ortega to continue despite his obvious limp.

Barcelona got one step away from victory with a goal from Aleix Gómez (30-31) with 57 seconds to go. After a rejection, coincidentally. But between Kay Smits (goal with four seconds remaining) and Damgaard, again him, with a block on the buzzer of a shot from Janc that required the VAR to be consulted to verify that he had not invaded the area, they took the match to the extension.

Barcelona was again two centimeters from the grave at the end of the first part of extra time with Damgaard’s 35-33, of course. But he got up again in a huge exchange of blows to stop a Magdeburgo as shaved as powerful. There were also Smits (12 goals, six penalties) and Bezjak (four goals without a miss). Everything was doomed to seven meters, the point of the Barça laments.

Barcelona, ​​39 – Magdeburg, 40

Barcelona (18+13+7+1): Nielsen (Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas); Aleix Gómez (8.4p), Mem (4), Thiagus Petrus (-), Fábregas (6), N’ Guessan (9), Wanne (3), starting seven, Luka Cindric (2), Makuc (4), Janc (2) Carlsbogard (-), Frade (1) and Richardson (-).

magdeburg (16+15+7+2): Jensen (Portner (1)): Smits (12.6p), Saugstrup (3), Chrapkowski (1), Kristjansson (5), Damgaard (8), Mertens (2), starting seven, Pettersson (-), Meister (-), Bergendahl (-), O’ Sullivan (1), Bezjak (4), Hornke (1p) and Weber (2).

referees: Jonas Eliasson (ISL) and Anton Palsson (ISL).

Splits every five minutes: 2-2, 6-6, 10-9, 15-12, 16-15, 18-16 (rest), 21-19, 22-22, 23-25, 26-26, 29-29 and 31- 31 (end). 38-38 (overtime) and 39-40 (1-2, penalties).

penalty shootout: Aleix Gomez, goal (1-0). Hornke, goal (1-1). Wanne, out (1-1). Smiths (1-2). Richardson, out (1-2). Pettersson, for Pérez de Vargas (1-2). Mem, out (1-2). Saugstrup, crossbar (1-2). Fabregas, for Jensen (1-2).

exclusions: A Fàbregas (m. 13), Janc (m. 25), N’ Guessan (m. 34), Kristjansson (m. 17), Bergendahl (m. 25), O’ Sullivan (m. 43, 48 and 51 ), Saugstrup (d. 44) and coach Bennet Wieger.

Lanxess Arena in Cologne (Germany). 19,200 spectators.

