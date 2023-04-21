The Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special that belonged to Totò is ready to be auctioned. It is an example of the impressive US sedan produced shortly before the mid-1950s, to be precise in 1954also passed through the hands of the legendary Neapolitan actor: from Sunday 30 April at 2 pm and for the following two weeks, it will be possible to place your offer on “Car & Classic“, the largest European online platform dedicated to the purchase and sale of classic cars.

A more unique than rare specimen

Over its lifetime, 16,200 units of the Fleetwood 60 Special. But this model has something more than the others, and not only because it belonged to Totò: several elements designed and implemented on this sedan by its previous owner make it truly exclusive, one above all the bodywork covered in very fine yellow and green velvet. In fact, we know that, originally, the livery of the car was finished in black, which suggests that the chromatic change was made by whoever had it as a dowry after the legendary Totò.

Many owners, some prestigious

The Neapolitan actor was in fact just one of the many owners who were lucky enough to get their hands on this Cadillac: after having kept the car from 1954 to 1956 with the same NA 213338 license plate as today, Toto decided to transfer ownership to various other custodians, including the manager of a night club in the Campania capital and the co-founder and former president of the Classic Car Club Napoli Carlo Di Lallo, who took over this authentic collector’s gem in the 1970s keeping it until 2013. Totò is undoubtedly the one that is remembered most also because of his great passion for American cars: in his life he has had many, to the point that even another Cadillac passed through his hands , to be precise a Deville, is currently for sale.

Engine and performance

We are always talking about a 6-metre long car, which does not forego the pleasure of performance: the specimen in question is equipped with the glorious V8 of the tradition of the US brand, which boasted a displacement of 5,400 cc and delivered 230 HP of power, offered in combination with an automatic gearbox, power steering and power brakes. Currently the specimen presents itself to be restored.