In the LPR, on the territory of an inactive mine, police discovered a cache of grenades

In Bryanka, Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), police found a cache of weapons and ammunition. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk.

The cache was located in an abandoned building on the territory of the inactive Krasnopolyevskaya mine. Two machine guns, a pistol, 11 combat grenades and fuses for them, 700 cartridges of various calibers, as well as explosives were hidden in wooden boxes. What was found was sent for examination.

Earlier it was reported that in Zaporozhye, police found a cache with mines and ammunition in the warehouse of the tractor brigade.